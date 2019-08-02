Brian Ellington: Signs minor-league deal
Ellington was signed to a minor-league contract by the Mariners on Thursday, Josh Kirshenbaum of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ellington was released by the Red Sox organization June 26, but he'll get another chance at the minor-league level with Triple-A Tacoma. Through 13 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season, the right-hander owns an ERA of 2.45 with a 24:18 K:BB.
