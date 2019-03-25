Goodwin was waived by the Royals on Monday.

The move is something of a surprise, as Goodwin appeared to be in line to start in right field after Brett Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Goodwin hasn't been anything special over the course of his career, but it's still odd to see a rebuilding team give up on a 28-year-old who can play center field and who owns a respectable 99 wRC+ over the course of his three-year big-league career. He shouldn't have too tough of a time finding a new home, but he may have to settle for a minor-league deal. Jorge Soler is likely to move out to right field, with Lucas Duda getting starts as a designated hitter.

