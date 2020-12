Goodwin was non-tendered by the Reds on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He ended the season on the shelf with a groin injury, and struggled prior to that after getting traded from the Angels to the Reds. The 30-year-old outfielder will likely catch on somewhere, but in addition to coming off a season where he slashed .215/.299/.417, Goodwin's defense has also fallen off since 2018.