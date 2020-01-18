Play

Moran was released by the Marlins on Friday, Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Moran was cast off the 40-man roster Wednesday, and he'll now head for the open market after the Marlins requested unconditional release waivers on the southpaw.

