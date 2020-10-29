Moran (kneecap) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Wichita on Wednesday, but he refused the assignment and was released by the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran left-hander began the season with Toronto but was claimed off waivers by Miami in early August before eventually going down with the kneecap injury. Moran appeared in seven games between the two teams and gave up five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and six walks over 4.2 innings.