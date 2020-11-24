site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brian O'Grady: Moves on from Tampa Bay
Nov 24, 2020
The Rays released
O'Grady on Monday.
After being dropped from the Rays' 40-man roster Friday, O'Grady will now part ways with the organization entirely after going unclaimed off waivers. O'Grady saw limited action in a deep Rays outfield in 2020, appearing in only two games.
