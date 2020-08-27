The Brewers released Holt on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Holt went unclaimed off waivers after the Brewers designated him for assignment last weekend, but Milwaukee apparently wasn't keen on keeping the utility man around in its 60-man roster pool. Though he struggled to the tune of a .322 OPS in his 36 plate appearances with Milwaukee, Holt's extensive MLB experience and ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow him to at least land a minor-league deal with another organization.