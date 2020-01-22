Brock Holt: Receiving interest from Blue Jays
Holt has received interest from the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reported Wednesday.
Holt is unlikely to return to Boston after the Red Sox signed Jose Peraza to a one-year, $3 million contract. The utility man finished his seventh season with the Red Sox with a .279 batting average, 38 runs scored and 31 RBI in 259 at-bats. Cotillo also adds that the Reds have shown interest in the veteran.
