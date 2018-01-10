Brooks Conrad: Transitions to coaching career
The Royals named Conrad the manager for their rookie-level affiliate at Burlington, effectively ending his playing career, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Conrad hadn't surfaced in the majors since 2014, when he made 34 plate appearances for the Padres, but he had been kicking around the minor-league and independent ranks in recent years before sitting out in 2017. Set to turn 38 years old later this month, Conrad was unlikely to garner much interest in affiliated ball, so he opted to call it a career and transition to the coaching ranks. Over 293 career games in the majors with the Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Rays and Padres, Conrad slashed .200/.271/.389 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI.
