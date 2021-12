Kriske signed a contract Tuesday with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Kriske split the 2021 campaign between the Yankees and Orioles, and he had a 14.29 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 11.1 innings. He'll now head to Japan to continue his career with MLB players currently locked out.