Raley re-signed Thursday with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1.17 million contract, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The 30-year-old lefty hasn't appeared in affiliated ball since 2014 but has settled in as a key piece in the Lotte rotation the last four seasons, logging a cumulative 4.19 ERA across 122 starts. It's unclear if he has any genuine interest in reviving his career in North America once he becomes a free agent again next winter.