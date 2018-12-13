Brooks Raley: Remaining overseas
Raley re-signed Thursday with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1.17 million contract, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
The 30-year-old lefty hasn't appeared in affiliated ball since 2014 but has settled in as a key piece in the Lotte rotation the last four seasons, logging a cumulative 4.19 ERA across 122 starts. It's unclear if he has any genuine interest in reviving his career in North America once he becomes a free agent again next winter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst