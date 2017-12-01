Bruce Rondon: Non-tendered by Tigers
The Tigers declined to tender Rondon a contract for 2018, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Once considered the Tigers' likely closer of the future, Rondon fell out of favor with the organization over the past two seasons. He was sent home in the summer of 2016 due to a lack of effort and he couldn't locate with any consistency in 21 appearances with the big club in 2017 (5.7 BB/9). He still throws hard and should land a major-league job in 2018.
