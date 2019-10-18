Play

Holaday was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and then elected free agency, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Holaday finished the 2019 campaign with a .278/.344/.435 with four homers and 12 RBI over 43 contests. He'll aim to latch on elsewhere, where he'll likely slot into a backup role if he even makes the big-league roster.

