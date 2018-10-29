Holaday elected free agency after being outrighted off the 40-man roster Saturday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

The 30-year-old will weigh offers on the open market after slashing .205/.261/.258 across his 166 plate appearances with the Marlins in 2018. It's still possible that Holaday will re-sign with Miami this winter, but whether that happens or he heads elsewhere, the journeyman catcher will most likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.

