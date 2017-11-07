Bryan Holaday: Elects free agency
Holaday elected for free agency Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Holaday was outrighted by the Tigers on Friday and apparently prefers free agency over a Triple-A assignment to begin the offseason. At 29 years old, Holaday only played in 13 major-league games this past season and will be hard-pressed to find more big-league opportunities with a new employer, although it's still possible for him to re-sign a deal with the Tigers.
