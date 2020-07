Shaw was waived by the Rockies on Friday and will be released, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Shaw is still owed $9 million by the Rockies, but the team won't wind up getting anything in exchange for that money. The veteran righty was given $27 million guaranteed by Colorado back in December of 2017 but proceeded to record ERAs of 5.93 and 5.38 in his first two seasons with the team after previously posting an ERA no worse than 3.52.