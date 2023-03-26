Shaw was released by the White Sox on Sunday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The veteran right-hander was informed earlier Sunday he didn't make Chicago's Opening Day roster, so it's no surprise to see him return to free agency. Shaw had 5.40 ERA over 60 appearances last year but pitched solid during spring training with one earned run allowed over 8.1 frames.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryan Shaw: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Bryan Shaw: Bags camp invite from ChiSox•
-
Guardians' Bryan Shaw: Passes through waivers•
-
Guardians' Bryan Shaw: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Bryan Shaw: Picks up sixth win•
-
Guardians' Bryan Shaw: Tallies first save•