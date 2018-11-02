Bryce Harper: Expected to receive qualifying offer
Harper is expected to receive the $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Nationals before Friday's deadline, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Harper is also expected to reject the offer as he pursues what is likely to be the largest free-agent contract of the offseason. The 26-year-old officially has 10 days to render a decision on the one-year contract offer. Harper's 2018 season got off to a slow start, but he still finished with a .889 OPS, 34 home runs, 100 RBI and led the majors with 130 walks.
