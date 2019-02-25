Bryce Harper: Likely to choose team this week

Harper is expected to decide which team he'll sign with by the end of the week, two team executives told Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Phillies and Giants have been most closely linked with Harper in recent weeks, though the Dodgers have since been added to the mix after meeting with the star outfielder and his agent in Las Vegas on Sunday. Assuming no other late suitors emerge, Harper's fantasy outlook likely would remain fairly stable in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, while a move to San Francisco would represent a significant downgrade in terms of both park factors and his supporting cast. Any contract Harper signs will likely match or exceed the 10-year, $300 million contract Manny Machado signed with San Diego last week, at least in average annual salary.