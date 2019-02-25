Bryce Harper: Likely to choose team this week
Harper is expected to decide which team he'll sign with by the end of the week, two team executives told Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The Phillies and Giants have been most closely linked with Harper in recent weeks, though the Dodgers have since been added to the mix after meeting with the star outfielder and his agent in Las Vegas on Sunday. Assuming no other late suitors emerge, Harper's fantasy outlook likely would remain fairly stable in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, while a move to San Francisco would represent a significant downgrade in terms of both park factors and his supporting cast. Any contract Harper signs will likely match or exceed the 10-year, $300 million contract Manny Machado signed with San Diego last week, at least in average annual salary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...