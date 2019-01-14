Bryce Harper: Main focus of Phillies

The Phillies met with Harper for five hours Saturday in Las Vegas and are viewed as the clear favorites to sign the free-agent outfielder, three officials told Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Philadelphia has been in heavy pursuit of both of the top two stars on the open market -- Harper and infielder Manny Machado -- this offseason, but the organization has shifted its main focus to signing the former in recent days. While Nightengale notes that the Phillies have yet to submit an official offer to Harper, that's expected to come within the next week. In addition to the Phillies, the White Sox and Nationals have been the primary teams linked to Harper this offseason, but neither of those squads have extended formal offers either.