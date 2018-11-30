The Royals declined to tender Starling with a contract for the 2019 season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Starling only played in 11 games for Triple-A Omaha this past season while dealing with oblique and finger injuries that caused him to make two separate stays on the minor-league disabled list. According to Flanagan, Starling is expected to re-sign with Kansas City on a minor-league deal in the coming days.