Burch Smith: Elects free agency
Smith opted for free agency after being designated for assignment by the Royals in November, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Smith will try his luck on the open market after making 38 appearances (six starts) for the Royals as a Rule 5 pick in 2018. He accrued a 6.92 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 78 frames, but a 8.9 K/9 hints at some semblance of upside if he can find a way to reduce his walks and do a better job of keeping the ball in the yard.
