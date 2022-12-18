Smith agreed to a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization on Sunday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Smith had a 5.40 ERA across 43.1 innings for the A's last season before he was removed from the 40-man roster in September. The 32-year-old has a 6.03 ERA in 102 appearances during his big-league career and will now test his luck overseas.