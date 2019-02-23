Kim announced Saturday in an interview with Lee Jae-kook of SPOTV Sports Time that he has retired from professional baseball.

Kim, 40, accrued a 4.42 ERA and 86 saves in the majors between 1999 and 2007, with his most prominent years coming at the beginning of his career with the Diamondbacks. He also had big-league stints with the Red Sox, Rockies and Marlins before continuing his career overseas in 2011.