Byung-hyun Kim: Playing career over
Kim announced Saturday in an interview with Lee Jae-kook of SPOTV Sports Time that he has retired from professional baseball.
Kim, 40, accrued a 4.42 ERA and 86 saves in the majors between 1999 and 2007, with his most prominent years coming at the beginning of his career with the Diamondbacks. He also had big-league stints with the Red Sox, Rockies and Marlins before continuing his career overseas in 2011.
