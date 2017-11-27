Byungho Park: Signs deal in KBO

Park signed a $1.4 million deal with the Nexen Heroes in Korea, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

Park spent just two years with the Twins, before deciding to re-join his old club in Korea. He played in Triple-A Rochester during the 2017 season, batting .253 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 419 at-bats. Park will likely enjoy greater success in Korea, smashing 52 and 53 home runs in the two years he played for Nexen.

