Byungho Park: Signs deal in KBO
Park signed a $1.4 million deal with the Nexen Heroes in Korea, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.
Park spent just two years with the Twins, before deciding to re-join his old club in Korea. He played in Triple-A Rochester during the 2017 season, batting .253 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 419 at-bats. Park will likely enjoy greater success in Korea, smashing 52 and 53 home runs in the two years he played for Nexen.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...