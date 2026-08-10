Cade Marlowe: Planning to out out of contract

Marlowe informed the Angels that he will trigger his upward-mobility clause and opt out of his minor-league contract Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Unless the Angels are willing to dedicate a 40-man roster spot to Marlowe, he'll be formally released and free to sign with any team. The 29-year-old outfielder has been a standout performer at the Triple-A level between stops in the Athletics and Angels organizations this season, slashing .315/.394/.515 with nine home runs and 27 stolen bases in 93 games.