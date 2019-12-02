Play

Caleb Joseph: Non-tendered by Arizona

Joseph was non-tendered by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 33-year-old backstop has been worth -0.4 fWAR in 321 plate appearances over the last two seasons and has a career .223 average. He may have to settle for a minor-league deal if he wants to play in 2020.

