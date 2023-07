The Guardians released Simpson on Saturday.

Simpson landed on the minor-league injured list May 17 due to an oblique injury and made his return June 14. In the four games he's appeared in since returning, Simpson has surrendered six runs on five hits and eight walks across 4.1 innings with Triple-A Columbus. Simpson has struggled mightily in Triple-A since last season, and he'll now attempt to latch on with another organization willing to give him another chance.