Bedrosian cleared waivers and was released by the Angels after refusing an outright assignment to the minors.

The right-hander missed nearly all of August but posted a 2.45 ERA over 14.1 innings this season. Bedrosian as been a staple in the Angels' bullpen with a 3.20 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 234 games over the past five seasons, so he figures to garner some interest in the open market as a solid reliever.