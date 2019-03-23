Cameron Maybin: Released by Giants
Maybin was released by the Giants on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
This explains his removal from Friday's lineup. Maybin was jostling for a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, but an unsightly .164/.250/.233 line with one steal in 16 spring games prompted San Francisco to go in another direction. The veteran outfielder owns a .237/.322/.351 line with 14 homers and 43 steals over the past two seasons (243 games) and will look to latch on elsewhere.
