The Rangers released Rupp on Saturday.

After failing to win a roster spot with the Phillies in spring training, Rupp was cut loose and quickly landed a minor-league deal from Texas. Despite the Rangers' lack of quality catching depth, Rupp was unable to muscle his way onto the big-league roster, despite hitting a respectable .274/.346/.540 over 130 plate appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. Rupp shouldn't have much trouble landing an opportunity elsewhere, with the Twins among the organizations that have already reached out to the 29-year-old, according to Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul.

