Rupp was cut by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rupp appeared in 52 games for Triple-A Rochester in 2018, putting together a .226/.316/.446 slash line with 11 homers and 32 RBI. He'll look to latch on elsewhere following his release, with his last big-league action dating back to 2017 with the Phillies.

