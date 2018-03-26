Cameron Rupp: Released by Phillies
Rupp was released by the Phillies on Monday, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports.
Rupp had been an adequate but unremarkable catcher for the Phillies over parts of the last five seasons, hitting .234/.298/.407 in 296 games. It's enough to make him worthy of another major-league job, but it wasn't enough for the Phillies to keep him on their major-league roster over their pair of younger, more promising catchers, Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Rupp has a good shot at landing on a major-league roster, though his fantasy value will depend on the quality of the catcher he ends up competing with. If he falls into a decent amount of playing time, he should provide a bit of power to offset his low batting average, as he hit 14 homers in 88 games last season.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Roster spot in peril•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Will fight for backup catching duties•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Avoids arbitration•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Strikes out three times Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Manager outlines playing time expectations•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.