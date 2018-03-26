Rupp was released by the Phillies on Monday, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports.

Rupp had been an adequate but unremarkable catcher for the Phillies over parts of the last five seasons, hitting .234/.298/.407 in 296 games. It's enough to make him worthy of another major-league job, but it wasn't enough for the Phillies to keep him on their major-league roster over their pair of younger, more promising catchers, Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Rupp has a good shot at landing on a major-league roster, though his fantasy value will depend on the quality of the catcher he ends up competing with. If he falls into a decent amount of playing time, he should provide a bit of power to offset his low batting average, as he hit 14 homers in 88 games last season.