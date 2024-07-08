Share Video

Smith-Njigba was released by the Pirates on Saturday, per MiLB's transaction log.

Smith-Njigba struggled to find his footing with Triple-A Indianapolis through 54 games this season, slashing .212/.344/.330 with two home runs, 18 RBI, six stolen bases and 26 runs scored. He'll search to catch on elsewhere following Saturday's transaction.

