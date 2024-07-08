Smith-Njigba was released by the Pirates on Saturday, per MiLB's transaction log.
Smith-Njigba struggled to find his footing with Triple-A Indianapolis through 54 games this season, slashing .212/.344/.330 with two home runs, 18 RBI, six stolen bases and 26 runs scored. He'll search to catch on elsewhere following Saturday's transaction.
More News
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Moved off 40-man roster•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Returns to Pittsburgh•
-
Mariners' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Claimed by Seattle•