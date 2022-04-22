Brooks allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Marlins.

Brooks gave up a solo home run to Jesus Sanchez in the sixth inning and a two-run blast to Jazz Chisholm in the seventh. It's been a rough start to the season for Brooks following a two-year stint in Korea. He's posted a 6.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB across 5.2 innings in his first three appearances as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen -- he only kept runs off the board in one of those outings.