Wilkerson signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After opting out of his minor-league deal with the Reds on Wednesday, Wilkerson will now look to carve a role for himself in the Cardinals organization. Through 18 starts in the minors, the 36-year-old owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 95 innings and could be in consideration for a promotion if St. Louis' rotation depth is tested down the stretch.