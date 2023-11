The Cardinals selected Kloffenstein to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Kloffenstein earned his way into the 40-man roster mix in St. Louis after pitching to a 3.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 140:55 K:BB over 128 innings this past season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The 23-year-old right-hander could be a consideration for the major-league rotation at some point in 2024.