The Cardinals optioned Kloffenstein to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Kloffenstein turned in a 1-2-3 inning in his major-league debut Thursday versus the Giants to help out a depleted Cardinals bullpen but will quickly head back to Memphis. The big righty will re-enter Memphis' starting rotation, where he's collected a 3.97 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 77 innings across 14 starts.