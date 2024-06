The Cardinals will recall Kloffenstein from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Kloffenstein has spent all season with Memphis, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 77 innings across 14 starts. Although he has been used almost exclusively as a starter throughout his minor-league career, he will likely be used as a multi-inning reliever while with St. Louis. The 23-year-old righty will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.