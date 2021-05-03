Wainwright was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets.

Wainwright had been sidelined since Thursday following a positive test for a family member, but he's evidently cleared health and safety protocols and is ready to go. The 39-year-old has looked good through five starts this season, combining a career-high 26.4 percent strikeout rate and a 5.0 percent walk rate en route to a respectable 4.08 ERA, a number which could be significantly lower according to his 3.19 xFIP. Austin Dean was optioned in a corresponding move.