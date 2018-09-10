Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated ahead of start
Wainwright (elbow) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start Monday against Pittsburgh.
Wainwright made just four starts for the Cardinals before being shut down in early May with an elbow issue. The 37-year-old is back for the playoff push, though it's unclear how much he has left in the tank. His respectable 4.00 ERA in those four starts hid an ugly 15:14 K:BB, and he posted ERAs of 4.62 and 5.11 over the last two seasons. Assuming he gets through his first start back unscathed, he lines up for a two-start week, throwing again against the Dodgers on Saturday. Michael Wacha (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
