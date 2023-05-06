Wainwright (groin) was activated Saturday and will make his season debut against the Tigers.
A groin strain sent Wainwright to the injured list to begin the season and will wind up costing him over a month. His 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in three rehab outings hardly inspire confidence, though those marks do come with a 13:2 K:BB. The 41-year-old righty maintain a respectable 3.71 ERA last season despite the fact that his strikeout rate dropped to 17.8 percent. Guillermo Zuniga was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lined up for Saturday return•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Looks sharp in latest rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next rehab outing scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Getting one more rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Struggling on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed for rehab start Tuesday•