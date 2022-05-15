Wainwright (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start against the Giants on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright was cleared to rejoin the Cardinals on Thursday and will reclaim his spot in the rotation on Sunday Night Baseball after clearing MLB's COVID-19 protocols. The veteran right-hander last pitched May 4 against Kansas City and delivered seven scoreless innings, and he could have some minor workload restrictions in his first start back from the illness.