Wainwright (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Wainwright will return to the Cardinals' rotation after missing nearly three weeks with a right shoulder strain. The 41-year-old will start Monday versus the Diamondbacks, though he's only expected to throw 65 pitches in the outing. On the season, Wainwright owns a 7.66 ERA and 1.99 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 51.2 innings in 11 starts with St. Louis. In a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Zack Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.