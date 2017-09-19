Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated from DL, headed to bullpen

Wainwright (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Reds.

As expected, Wainwright will rejoin the Cardinals ahead of their series opener with the Reds. The 36-year-old struggled out of the rotation prior to injuring his elbow, compiling a 5.12 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 23 starts, so the Cards will transition him to a bullpen role for the remainder of the season. Jack Flaherty will remain in the rotation in his place.