Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated from DL, headed to bullpen
Wainwright (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Reds.
As expected, Wainwright will rejoin the Cardinals ahead of their series opener with the Reds. The 36-year-old struggled out of the rotation prior to injuring his elbow, compiling a 5.12 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 23 starts, so the Cards will transition him to a bullpen role for the remainder of the season. Jack Flaherty will remain in the rotation in his place.
