Wainwright (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

After cruising through the first two frames, Wainwright gave up a six-spot in the third. Nothing was hit particularly hard after Tucker Barnhart's two-run homer early in the inning, so the line was probably uglier than Wainwright deserved, although it can't all be chalked up to "bad luck." The 39-year-old's declining strikeout rate leaves him susceptible to BABIP variance and volatility. Up next is a home start against the Brewers.