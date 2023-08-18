Wainwright (3-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Wainwright actually pitched well Thursday, logging his second quality start of the season while allowing just four hits. The only damage against the veteran right-hander came via a two-run homer from Pete Alonso in the fourth and an RBI double from Francisco Lindor in the fifth, though he also issued three walks on the afternoon. Wainwright still holds a 16.20 ERA through three August starts and he's now walked at least two batters in 11 of his 16 outings this season.