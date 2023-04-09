Wainwright (groin) completed a bullpen session before Saturday's game against the Brewers and will throw another session Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He threw 33 pitches in the bullpen session without issue. The Cardinals and Wainwright will figure out the next steps for the right-hander after he repeats his workload from Sunday on Tuesday. Jones notes that will likely include hitters and could be a rehab appearance or a live BP setting. Wainwright is on the injured list with a groin strain just before the start of the season, and he has a chance to return to the St. Louis rotation before the end of April.