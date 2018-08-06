Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another bullpen on tap
Wainwright (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
If all goes well during Wainwright's upcoming bullpen, he could be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since May 13 but could rejoin the Cardinals sometime in September if all goes well with his rehab.
