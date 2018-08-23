Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another impressive rehab outing
Wainwright (elbow) fired three scoreless innings in Double-A Springfield's loss to Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.
Wainwright worked up to 44 pitches, his highest thus far in any minor-league appearance during his current rehab. The veteran right-hander has now put together four scoreless appearances overall between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield, but he'll likely remain in the minors until big-league rosters expand Sept. 1.
